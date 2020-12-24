До начала праздников осталось совсем мало времени и в воздухе уже витает праздничная атмосфера. Ежегодно особое настроение помогают создать тематические рождественские песни.

Поэтому, наверное, чуть ли не у каждого в предпраздничный период в плей-листе появляются праздничные композиции, которые создают ощущение особой зимней магии. Ведь они вызывают в нашей душе трепетное предчувствие чего-то светлого и доброго.

Накануне праздников Факты ICTV также подготовили для вас тексты и видео двух рождественских композиций, которые подарят вам ощущение уюта и новогоднего чуда.

Nat King Cole — Buon Natale (Means Merry Christmas To You)

Текст песни Buon Natale (Means Merry Christmas To You)

Buon Natale, means Merry Christmas to you

Buon Natale, to everyone

Happy New Year and lots of fun

Buon Natale may all your wishes come true

Buon Natale in Italy means

A Merry Christmas to you

Far away across the sea

In sunny Italy

There’s a quaint little town

Not a clock has been wound

For over a century

Источник teksty-pesenok.ru

They don’t know the time or year

And no one seems to care

And this is the reason

The Christmas season

Is celebrated all year

Buon Natale, means Merry Christmas to you

Buon Natale, to everyone

Happy New Year and lots of fun

Buon Natale may all your wishes come true

Buon Natale in Italy means

A Merry Christmas to you

James Lord Pierpont — Jingle Bells

Текст песни Jingle Bells

Dashing through the snow

In a one-horse open sleigh,

Over the fields we go,

Laughing all the way;

Bells on bobtail ring,

Making spirits bright,

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight,

[Chorus] x2

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

A day or two ago,

I thought I’d take a ride,

And soon Miss Fanny Bright

Was seated by my side;

The horse was lean and lank;

Mis fortune seemed his lot;

He got into a drifted bank,

And we, we got upset.

[Chorus] x2

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

A day or two ago,

The story I must tell

I went out on the snow

And on my back I fell;

A gent was riding by

In a one-horse open sleigh,

He laughed as there

I sprawling lie,

But quickly drove away,

[Chorus] x2

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Now the ground is white

Go it while you’re young,

Take the girls tonight

And sing this sleighing song;

Just get a bobtailed bay

Two-forty as his speed

Hitch him to an open sleigh

And crack! you’ll take the lead,

[Chorus] x2

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

В этом году у украинцев будет не только достаточно времени на праздники, чтобы прослушать весь музыкальный плей-лист, но и чтобы отдохнуть. Ведь выходные на Новый год и Рождество 2021 будут насчитывать семь дней.

Когда не придется идти на работу и на какие даты можно планировать отдых — смотрите в нашем материале.