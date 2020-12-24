До начала праздников осталось совсем мало времени и в воздухе уже витает праздничная атмосфера. Ежегодно особое настроение помогают создать тематические рождественские песни.
Поэтому, наверное, чуть ли не у каждого в предпраздничный период в плей-листе появляются праздничные композиции, которые создают ощущение особой зимней магии. Ведь они вызывают в нашей душе трепетное предчувствие чего-то светлого и доброго.
Накануне праздников Факты ICTV также подготовили для вас тексты и видео двух рождественских композиций, которые подарят вам ощущение уюта и новогоднего чуда.
Nat King Cole — Buon Natale (Means Merry Christmas To You)
Текст песни Buon Natale (Means Merry Christmas To You)
Buon Natale, means Merry Christmas to you
Buon Natale, to everyone
Happy New Year and lots of fun
Buon Natale may all your wishes come true
Buon Natale in Italy means
A Merry Christmas to you
Far away across the sea
In sunny Italy
There’s a quaint little town
Not a clock has been wound
For over a century
They don’t know the time or year
And no one seems to care
And this is the reason
The Christmas season
Is celebrated all year
Buon Natale, means Merry Christmas to you
Buon Natale, to everyone
Happy New Year and lots of fun
Buon Natale may all your wishes come true
Buon Natale in Italy means
A Merry Christmas to you
James Lord Pierpont — Jingle Bells
Текст песни Jingle Bells
Dashing through the snow
In a one-horse open sleigh,
Over the fields we go,
Laughing all the way;
Bells on bobtail ring,
Making spirits bright,
What fun it is to ride and sing
A sleighing song tonight,
[Chorus] x2
Jingle bells, jingle bells,
Jingle all the way!
O what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
A day or two ago,
I thought I’d take a ride,
And soon Miss Fanny Bright
Was seated by my side;
The horse was lean and lank;
Mis fortune seemed his lot;
He got into a drifted bank,
And we, we got upset.
[Chorus] x2
Jingle bells, jingle bells,
Jingle all the way!
O what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
A day or two ago,
The story I must tell
I went out on the snow
And on my back I fell;
A gent was riding by
In a one-horse open sleigh,
He laughed as there
I sprawling lie,
But quickly drove away,
[Chorus] x2
Jingle bells, jingle bells,
Jingle all the way!
O what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
Now the ground is white
Go it while you’re young,
Take the girls tonight
And sing this sleighing song;
Just get a bobtailed bay
Two-forty as his speed
Hitch him to an open sleigh
And crack! you’ll take the lead,
[Chorus] x2
Jingle bells, jingle bells,
Jingle all the way!
O what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh
В этом году у украинцев будет не только достаточно времени на праздники, чтобы прослушать весь музыкальный плей-лист, но и чтобы отдохнуть. Ведь выходные на Новый год и Рождество 2021 будут насчитывать семь дней.
Когда не придется идти на работу и на какие даты можно планировать отдых — смотрите в нашем материале.