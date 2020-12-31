Новый год — атмосферный домашний праздник. Где бы вы не встретили год металлического Быка — в атмосферной семейной обстановке, в гостях у близких людей или в кафе — обязательно нужно поздравить всех друзей с Новым годом.
Лучше заранее подготовить праздничную прозу и стихи, чтобы произнести незабываемые слова и поднять всем настроение веселыми тостами. Поздравления с Новым годом 2021 на английском языке — читайте в материале Фактов ICTV.
Лучшие поздравления с Новым годом 2021 на английском языке
If it didn’t bring you joy
just leave it behind
Let’s ring in the New Year
with good things in mind
Let every bad memory
that brought heartache and pain
And let’s turn a new leaf
with the smell of new rain
Let’s forget past mistakes
making amends for this year
Sending you these greetings
to bring you hope and cheer
Happy New Year!
***
New things to learn,
New friends to meet,
New songs to sing,
New books to read.
New things to see,
New things to hear,
New things to do
In this New Year!
***
As the New Year will start with a cheer,
There will be lots for you my dear
New ideas that will cross your mind,
New things one of a kind
New beginnings for that perfect end,
New emotions to make a blend,
So, have a good time
Wish you a happy New Year!
***
Change is just in the date
It is never too early or too late
You can always start afresh
And, never ever blame your fate
The coming year will be all bright
Wish that you always see the light
And darkness never comes to your side,
Wish you a bright and happy New Year!
***
Make a bucket list of things you want to do
Make a list you have to achieve
This year has gone past by
So put it in the archive
New Year will get you the new feel in life
Everything will be special for you
All will be nice and bright
So, have a awesome year ahead
Wish you a very happy new year!
***
In soft glistening night of stars,
Hope all your aspirations come true.
May every star present in the sky,
Bring love and mirth to you.
Happy New Year 2021!
***
Greet New Year with a big smile,
Forget about loss and fail,
Just close your eyes and wish
To live your life like in a fairy tale!
Happy New Year!
***
Have you ever had the feeling
That everything is possible?
I’m sure that this year will bring you
Even the impossible!
Happy New Year!
***
The New Year’s night comes in our house
Makes happy every little mouse
I’m glad to spend this night with you
And sure that you do feel it too!
Happy New Year!