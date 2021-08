Маки Кадзи, создатель популярной головоломки судоку, умер в возрасте 69 лет от рака желчных протоков.

Maki Kaji, the creator of the popular numbers puzzle Sudoku whose life’s work was spreading the joy of puzzles, has died, his Japanese company said. He was 69. Kaji created the puzzle to be easy for children and others who didn’t want to think too hard. https://t.co/NBcTp96W1X

— The Associated Press (@AP) August 17, 2021