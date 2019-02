My Road

Yes I get try to find my road

At least a hundred times destination was wrong

Rising high and falling on my knees

Lord, I pray to guide and save me please

O-o-o-o-o-o

I just need to let it go

Maybe just to let go

O-o-o-o-o-o

Turn the music on

The problems gone!

Anyway I go my road

Motion is my internal code

I just need to carry on

To find my goad

To find my own

Like a pulse keep steady go

On my road I feel like home

When my soul gets heavy and despair

And I need to find a breath of air

Thousand kilometers turn into verse

In my Road there’s no way to reverse

O-o-o-o-o-o

I just need to let it go

Maybe just to let go

O-o-o-o-o-o

Turn the music on

The problems gone!