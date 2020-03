It feels like you’re taking me for granted

I’ve given you everything I have, yeah

And I can barely bring to mind

The reason why I’ve stretched myself so far for

You

Oh, ho, ho, I can’t take it anymore

Don’t break me

Don’t break me down, down, down, down

Don’t break me

Are you hearing me now, now, now, now

You thought I was elastic

But maybe I’m just made of glass

Don’t break me

Don’t break me down