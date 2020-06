MARUV — I Want You: текст и перевод песни

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

I, ma little girl

Do you wanna ride me?

My fancy car

Take a shot of whiskey

If you wanna new skill

To fuck a star

Coz I know, and I know, and I know this

How to go on

And I know, and I know, and I know

Where you stay for this till dawn

Ay, do you wanna drink?

Coz I do

Drunk roof with MARUV

Come on!

All night long

Baby, turn me, turn me on!

All night long

Baby, turn me, turn me on!

All night long

Baby, turn me, turn me on!

All night long

Baby, turn me, turn me on!

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

I’ma little victim

Do you wanna …

Would my sexy wife

Shake your body slowly

I just wanna all you

And drop that eyes

Coz I know, and I know, and I know, and I know

Just how this love go on

And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know

Where you stay for dusk till dawn

Ay, do you wanna dance?

Coz I do

All pussies dance with BOOSIN

Come on!

All night long

Baby, turn me, turn me on!

All night long

Baby, turn me, turn me on!

All night long

Baby, turn me, turn me on!

All night long

Baby, turn me, turn me on!

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

Come on!

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

Ou, I want you, u-u-a

Ou, I want you, u-u-a