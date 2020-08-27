PCEtLSDQndC1INC00L7QsdCw0LLQu9C10L3QsCDRgNC10LrQu9Cw0LzQvNCwIGZ1bGxzY3JlZW4gLS0hPg==
У Кэти Перрри и Орландо Блума родился первенец

Кэти Перри и Орландо Блум стали родителями. У них родилась дочь Дэйзи Дав Блум.

Радостную новость сообщил Орландо Блум у себя в Instagram.

— Мы плывем с любовью и изумлением от благополучного и здорового прибытия нашей дочери, — сказали Кэти и Орландо.

 

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

 

#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

Допис, поширений Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

Пара также объявила о пополнении в семье на странице благотворительной организации UNICEF, амбассадорами которой является.

Их цель — привлечь внимание к проблеме трудных родов, рождения больных детей, а иногда и гибели матери и ребенка из-за плохо развитой медицины.

У актера Орландо Блума уже есть девятилетний сын от брака с моделью Мирандой Керр.

Беременность Кэти Перри

О том, что певица Кэти Перри и актер Орландо Блум ждут ребенка стало известно 5 марта.

Кэти поделилась тизеров на ее новое музыкальное видео на трек Never Worn White. На видео видно, что певица намекает на свою беременность.

Фото: Dreamstime

