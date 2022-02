Ближайшие дни, недели и месяцы будут тяжелыми для народа Украины – Байден

Президент США Джо Байден заявил, что ближайшие “дни, недели и месяцы” будут тяжелыми для народа Украины.

The next few days, weeks, and months will be hard on the people of Ukraine. Putin has unleashed a great pain on them.

But the Ukrainian people have known 30 years of independence — and they have shown that they will not tolerate anyone who tries to take their country backwards.

— President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022