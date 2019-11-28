День подяки у 2019 році відзначають 28 листопада. Факти ICTV зібрали привітання з Днем подяки англійською мовою.

День подяки є традиційним святом у США, але його також відзначають у Канаді.

Оскільки ці країни англомовні, то і вітають з Днем подяки зазвичай англійською мовою.

До Дня подяки Факти ICTV зібрали привітання англійською мовою, щоб у вас була можливість привітати американських друзів.

The things that matter most of all are often close at hand — a touch, a hug, a gentle look, a smile… They’re what life is made of, and they matter most of all. Wishing you the very best at Thanksgiving and always!

***

As the seasons change and the leaves begin to fall, we are reminded that we have had another successful year. Wishing you countless blessings this Thanksgiving and all the year through!

***

We may be far apart, but our hearts are next door neighbors! May your Thanksgiving be rich with family love, warm with friendship and happy with life’s goodness.

***

When the season is Thanksgiving and autumn’s in the air it warms the heart to think of those for whom we specially care. Happy Thanksgiving 2019!

***

May you celebrate the thanksgiving day with love in your heart, prosperous vision in your mind, and gratitude in your being. Thanksgiving wishes to everyone!

***

Happy Thanksgiving. Here’s hoping that whatever you do today brings you delight from morning until night. May the holiday bring you nothing but wonderful things in abundance.

***

Thanksgiving for people is the morning sun and the setting moon, the cheerful bird and the dancing mood, the silent waters and the playful dunes. But more than that, I cherish you. Wishing you a happy and healthy Thanksgiving Day.

Факти ICTV також підготували добірку привітань з Днем подяки українською мовою.