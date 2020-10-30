PCEtLSDQndC1INC00L7QsdCw0LLQu9C10L3QsCDRgNC10LrQu9Cw0LzQvNCwIGZ1bGxzY3JlZW4gLS0hPg==
Факти / Lifestyle

Санітайзер, Zoom і Covid-19: оригінальні костюми на Хеловін

Хеловін 2020 випадає в суботу, 31 жовтня. Це чудова нагода вдягнути моторошний костюм і вирушити на тематичну вечірку з друзями.

Цьогоріч особливо актуальною є тема пандемії коронавірусу, тому можна спробувати знайти собі оригінальний костюм на Хеловін.

У мережі пропонують вдягнутися санітайзером чи рулоном туалетного паперу. Це стане своєрідною відсилкою до масового скуповування товарів у супермаркетах на початку введення карантину.

 

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

 

Several retailers are selling timely Halloween costumes inspired by items that became important during the pandemic and @Rasta Imposta Costumes is one of them. Check out this article from the @Daily Mail and our COVID inspired costumes: https://www.rastaimposta.com/

Допис, поширений Rasta Imposta Costumes (@rastaimposta)

 

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

 

HALLOWEEN 2020….. y’all got your SANITIZER ready ⁉️ . . . . . #Halloween2020 #Sanitizer #HalloweenCostumes #KidsCostumes #kron4news #CovidCostume #SanitizerSisters #DiyCostume

Допис, поширений Maria Haught (@seamlesslystylish)

Також можна відтворити сцену конференції у Зумі.

Читайте: Ідеї костюмів на Хеловін 2020

Ще одним популярним образом буде власне сам коронавірус. В Instagram вже є доступні відеоуроки, як змайструвати собі такий костюм.

Також зараз у будь-який образ можна додати актуальний аксесуар – маску.

 

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

 

Day 6/31: Piñata Mask This is the second in my series of DIY Halloween masks, stay safe and stay spooky!

Допис, поширений Kelsey McLemee (@mclemee_fx)

Якщо ви прихильник більше “класичних” образів, то перегляньте нашу підбірку костюмів на Хеловін 2020.

