Хеловін 2020 випадає в суботу, 31 жовтня. Це чудова нагода вдягнути моторошний костюм і вирушити на тематичну вечірку з друзями.
Цьогоріч особливо актуальною є тема пандемії коронавірусу, тому можна спробувати знайти собі оригінальний костюм на Хеловін.
У мережі пропонують вдягнутися санітайзером чи рулоном туалетного паперу. Це стане своєрідною відсилкою до масового скуповування товарів у супермаркетах на початку введення карантину.
Several retailers are selling timely Halloween costumes inspired by items that became important during the pandemic and @Rasta Imposta Costumes is one of them. Check out this article from the @Daily Mail and our COVID inspired costumes: https://www.rastaimposta.com/
Також можна відтворити сцену конференції у Зумі.
No. 2 Zoom meeting on an ipad. 2020 themed #31daysofhalloween with #mrleroyhenry #2020costumes #covidcostume #diycostumes #zoommeetingcostume #ipadcostume #halloweenisthewholemonth #octoberishalloween #costumeideas #kidshalloweencostumes #pinterestmom #boymom #momlife
Ще одним популярним образом буде власне сам коронавірус. В Instagram вже є доступні відеоуроки, як змайструвати собі такий костюм.
????El más temido y odiado del año 2020 ????que como una película de terror y suspenso paralizó el mundo entero, es el protagonista del maquillaje #1 de la serie “2020 Covid Halloween”. #maquillajeconmascarilla . • #halloween2020 #fxmakeup #covid_19 #covidmask #covidmakeup #makeuptutorial #halloween #halloweenmakeup #winthebattle #conmascarilla #disfrazhalloween #covidcostume #covidhalloween #coronavirus #maquillajedeterror
Також зараз у будь-який образ можна додати актуальний аксесуар – маску.
Day 2 . “Tina, you have to put your costume back on the roll tomorrow. I’m not losing that much T.P.” Bob Belcher . Mask friendly costume ♥️ Whenever I think of mummies, I always imagine a bright and wild green skin tone. I don’t know why, I’m not an Egyptologist, don’t come for me. . *All T.P. used in this look was returned to the roll* . #mirandasmonsters #fx #fxmakeup #discoveringmua #halloween #mua #airbrush #mehron #mehronmakeup #mummy #tina #bobsburgers #bobbelcher #mask #maskup #maskedcostume #covidcostume
Day 6/31: Piñata Mask This is the second in my series of DIY Halloween masks, stay safe and stay spooky!
Якщо ви прихильник більше “класичних” образів, то перегляньте нашу підбірку костюмів на Хеловін 2020.