26 листопада – День подяки 2020 у США. Це сімейне свято відзначають у країні у кожний четвертий четвер листопада.

Цього дня заведено збиратися всією сім’єю і дякувати один одному.

Американці накривають святковий стіл, головними стравами якого є фарширована індичка і гарбузовий пиріг.

У День подяки 2020 Факти ICTV підготували найкращі привітання англійською мовою.

***

Happy Thanksgiving. Here’s hoping that whatever you do today brings you delight from morning until night.

May the holiday bring you nothing but wonderful things in abundance.

***

When the season is Thanksgiving and autumn’s in the air it warms the heart to think of those for whom we specially care.

Happy Thanksgiving 2020!

***

As the seasons change and the leaves begin to fall, we are reminded that we have had another successful year.

Wishing you countless blessings this Thanksgiving and all the year through!

***

We may be far apart, but our hearts are next door neighbors!

May your Thanksgiving be rich with family love, warm with friendship and happy with life’s goodness.

***

May you celebrate the Thanksgiving day with love in your heart, prosperous vision in your mind, and gratitude in your being.

Thanksgiving wishes to everyone!

День подяки у США

Історія святкування Дня подяки на території США починається з XVII століття.

З того часу дата і традиції свята змінювалися.

