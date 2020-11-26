26 листопада – День подяки 2020 у США. Це сімейне свято відзначають у країні у кожний четвертий четвер листопада.
Цього дня заведено збиратися всією сім’єю і дякувати один одному.
Американці накривають святковий стіл, головними стравами якого є фарширована індичка і гарбузовий пиріг.
У День подяки 2020 Факти ICTV підготували найкращі привітання англійською мовою.
***
Happy Thanksgiving. Here’s hoping that whatever you do today brings you delight from morning until night.
May the holiday bring you nothing but wonderful things in abundance.
***
When the season is Thanksgiving and autumn’s in the air it warms the heart to think of those for whom we specially care.
Happy Thanksgiving 2020!
***
As the seasons change and the leaves begin to fall, we are reminded that we have had another successful year.
Wishing you countless blessings this Thanksgiving and all the year through!
***
We may be far apart, but our hearts are next door neighbors!
May your Thanksgiving be rich with family love, warm with friendship and happy with life’s goodness.
***
May you celebrate the Thanksgiving day with love in your heart, prosperous vision in your mind, and gratitude in your being.
Thanksgiving wishes to everyone!
День подяки у США
Історія святкування Дня подяки на території США починається з XVII століття.
З того часу дата і традиції свята змінювалися.
