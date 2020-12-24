До початку свят залишилося зовсім мало часу і в повітрі вже витає святкова атмосфера. Щороку особливий настрій допомагають створити тематичні різдвяні пісні.

Тому, напевно, чи не у кожного у передсвятковий період у плей-листі з’явялються святкові композиції, які створюють відчуття особливої зимової магії. Адже вони викликають у нашій душі трепетне передчуття чогось світлого і доброго.

Напередодні свят Факти ICTV також підготували для вас тексти і відео двох різдвяних композицій, які подарують вам відчуття затишку і новорічного дива.

Nat King Cole – Buon Natale (Means Merry Christmas To You)

Текст пісні Buon Natale (Means Merry Christmas To You)

Buon Natale, means Merry Christmas to you

Buon Natale, to everyone

Happy New Year and lots of fun

Buon Natale may all your wishes come true

Buon Natale in Italy means

A Merry Christmas to you

Far away across the sea

In sunny Italy

There’s a quaint little town

Not a clock has been wound

For over a century

Источник teksty-pesenok.ru

They don’t know the time or year

And no one seems to care

And this is the reason

The Christmas season

Is celebrated all year

Buon Natale, means Merry Christmas to you

Buon Natale, to everyone

Happy New Year and lots of fun

Buon Natale may all your wishes come true

Buon Natale in Italy means

A Merry Christmas to you

Читайте: Кольори Нового року 2021: у чому зустрічати і як прикрасити інтер’єр

James Lord Pierpont – Jingle Bells

Текст пісні Jingle Bells

Dashing through the snow

In a one-horse open sleigh,

Over the fields we go,

Laughing all the way;

Bells on bobtail ring,

Making spirits bright,

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight,

[Chorus] x2

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

A day or two ago,

I thought I’d take a ride,

And soon Miss Fanny Bright

Was seated by my side;

The horse was lean and lank;

Mis fortune seemed his lot;

He got into a drifted bank,

And we, we got upset.

[Chorus] x2

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

A day or two ago,

The story I must tell

I went out on the snow

And on my back I fell;

A gent was riding by

In a one-horse open sleigh,

He laughed as there

I sprawling lie,

But quickly drove away,

[Chorus] x2

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Now the ground is white

Go it while you’re young,

Take the girls tonight

And sing this sleighing song;

Just get a bobtailed bay

Two-forty as his speed

Hitch him to an open sleigh

And crack! you’ll take the lead,

[Chorus] x2

Jingle bells, jingle bells,

Jingle all the way!

O what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Цьогоріч в українців буде не тільки досить часу на свята, щоб переслухати весь музичний плей-лист, а й щоб відпочити. Адже вихідні на Новий рік та Різдво 2021 налічуватимуть сім днів.

Коли не доведеться йти на роботу і на які дати можна планувати відпочинок – дивіться у нашому матеріалі.