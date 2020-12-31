Новий рік – атмосферне домашнє свято. Хоч де ви зустрічатимете рік металевого Бика – в атмосферній сімейній домівці, в гостях у близьких людей або в кафе – обов’язково слід привітати всіх друзів із Новим роком.

Краще заздалегідь підготувати святкову прозу й вірші, щоб вимовити незабутні слова і підняти всім настрій веселими тостами. Привітання з Новим роком 2021 англійською мовою – читайте у матеріалі Фактів ICTV.

Читайте: Кольори Нового року 2021

Найкращі привітання з Новим роком 2021 англійською мовою

If it didn’t bring you joy

just leave it behind

Let’s ring in the New Year

with good things in mind

Let every bad memory

that brought heartache and pain

And let’s turn a new leaf

with the smell of new rain

Let’s forget past mistakes

making amends for this year

Sending you these greetings

to bring you hope and cheer

Happy New Year!

***

New things to learn,

New friends to meet,

New songs to sing,

New books to read.

New things to see,

New things to hear,

New things to do

In this New Year!

***

As the New Year will start with a cheer,

There will be lots for you my dear

New ideas that will cross your mind,

New things one of a kind

New beginnings for that perfect end,

New emotions to make a blend,

So, have a good time

Wish you a happy New Year!

***

Change is just in the date

It is never too early or too late

You can always start afresh

And, never ever blame your fate

The coming year will be all bright

Wish that you always see the light

And darkness never comes to your side,

Wish you a bright and happy New Year!

***

Make a bucket list of things you want to do

Make a list you have to achieve

This year has gone past by

So put it in the archive

New Year will get you the new feel in life

Everything will be special for you

All will be nice and bright

So, have a awesome year ahead

Wish you a very happy new year!

***

In soft glistening night of stars,

Hope all your aspirations come true.

May every star present in the sky,

Bring love and mirth to you.

Happy New Year 2021!

***

Greet New Year with a big smile,

Forget about loss and fail,

Just close your eyes and wish

To live your life like in a fairy tale!

Happy New Year!

***

Have you ever had the feeling

That everything is possible?

I’m sure that this year will bring you

Even the impossible!

Happy New Year!

***

The New Year’s night comes in our house

Makes happy every little mouse

I’m glad to spend this night with you

And sure that you do feel it too!

Happy New Year!