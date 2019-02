VERA KEKELIA – WOW!

Talked to myself many times

I was so empty

Like a poet without rhymes

I didn’t know, I didn’t know

How to find the way out

I’ve checked my senses

But there’s no place for doubt

Wooow wooaw I just really gonna make it wow

Wooow wooaw wooaw

Woow wooaw I just really gonna make it now

Woow wooaw wooaw

Speak to yourself there’s a way

To spend your life

As a Happiest Holiday

Don’t waste your light

Keep it so bright

Shining like a star

Feel what you feel, babe

Stay special, stay special

As you are

Wooow wooaw I just really gonna make it wow

Woow wooaw wooaw

Woow wooaw I just really gonna make it now

Woow wooaw wooaw

Do what you want, do what you want, do what you want, babe

(To you, to you, to you)

Do what you want, do what you want, do what you want, babe, babe, babe

(To you, to you, to you)

Wooow wooaw I just really gonna make it wow

Woow wooaw I just really gonna make it now