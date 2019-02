All For The Love

Life was messing with my brain

Going circles day by day

Sometimes I feel

I’m loosing up my mind

Stress is pulling up the strain

Forgotten places , airplanes

But you don’t know what I keep inside

I’ve got electric beat

Running through my veins

your city, every street

is ready for romance

this song is on repeat

Will start a massive fire

can’t you feel the vibe ?

Chorus

I’m all for the love

I’m all for the love

There’s no way

to keep it all inside

I’m all for the love

I’m all for the love

And felling it is

not committing crime

Days will never be the same

Addicted to this crazy game

But it don’t matter when I see you smile

Never doing it for fame

And i will never feel the shame

Sending shivers down your spines

I’ve got electric beat

Running through my veins

your city, every street

is ready for romance

this song is on repeat

Will start a massive fire

can’t you feel the vibe ?

Oooh oooh oooh oohhh