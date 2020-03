Євробачення 2020 Норвегія: про що пісня Ульрікке (Ulrikke) - Attention (текст, переклад)

I just want your attention Oh, the crazy things I do

I find myself longing for attention I’m not myself doing what I do I know I may have hurt someone I love along the way It wasn’t my intention I lost myself doing what I do

So why, why do I think it’s okay

Not being me ’cause of you?

And what do you want me to say?

What do you want me to do

To get your attention?

‘Cause I just want your attention I fool myself just to make you happy

And when I do, it’s all the same to you (It’s all the same to you) Oh, the crazy things I do