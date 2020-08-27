Кеті Перрі та Орландо Блум стали батьками. У них народилася донька Дейзі Давши Блум.
Радісну новину повідомив Орландо Блум у себе в Instagram.
– Ми пливемо з любов’ю та подивом від благополучного і здорового прибуття нашої доньки, – сказали Кеті і Орландо.
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Пара також оголосила про поповнення в родині на сторінці благодійної організації UNICEF, амбассадор якої є.
Їхня мета – привернути увагу до проблеми важких пологів, народження хворих дітей, а іноді і загибелы матері і дитини через погано розвинену медицину.
У актора Орландо Блума вже є дев’ятирічний син від шлюбу з моделлю Мірандою Керр.
Вагітність Кеті Перрі
Про те, що співачка Кеті Перрі та актор Орландо Блум чекають дитину стало відомо 5 березня.
Кеті поділилася тизером на її нове музичне відео на трек Never Worn White. На відео видно, що співачка натякає на свою вагітність.