Найближчі дні, тижні та місяці будуть важкими для народу України – Байден

Президент США Джо Байден заявив, що найближчі “дні, тижні та місяці” будуть важкими для народу України.

The next few days, weeks, and months will be hard on the people of Ukraine. Putin has unleashed a great pain on them.

But the Ukrainian people have known 30 years of independence — and they have shown that they will not tolerate anyone who tries to take their country backwards.

— President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022