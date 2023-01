Сейчас смотрят

Disappointed by @Olympics decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to attend 2024 Paris games. Politically and morally wrong – time to strengthen isolation, not give in to Russia. Sport is a tool in Russia’s propaganda machine, ignoring that means siding with aggression. https://t.co/MkNmAL7cIW

— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 28, 2023