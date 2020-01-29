PCEtLSDQndC1INC00L7QsdCw0LLQu9C10L3QsCDRgNC10LrQu9Cw0LzQvNCwIGZ1bGxzY3JlZW4gLS0hPg==
Отец девочки: в сети запустили флешмоб в честь Коби Брайанта

Легенда НБА Коби Брайант, погибший в авиакатастрофе, неоднократно заявлял, что гордится быть отцом дочек.

В одном из интервью Брайант признался, что “если бы мог, у него было бы еще пять девочек”.

Перед гибелью баскетболист воспитывал четырех дочерей – Джианну Марию-Оноре, Бьянку Беллу, Наталью Даймент и Капри. Дианна погибла в катастрофе вместе с отцом.

Читайте: Начинаю снова плакать: Леброн Джеймс написал пост в память о Брайанте

В сети создали хэштег #girldad, по которому родители делятся своими семейными фотографиями.

Как сообщалось, Коби Брайант погиб в аварии вертолета в Калифорнии в воскресенье, 26 января.

Фото: Getty Images

Теги:
