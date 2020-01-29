Отец девочки: в сети запустили флешмоб в честь Коби Брайанта

Легенда НБА Коби Брайант, погибший в авиакатастрофе, неоднократно заявлял, что гордится быть отцом дочек.

В одном из интервью Брайант признался, что “если бы мог, у него было бы еще пять девочек”.

Перед гибелью баскетболист воспитывал четырех дочерей – Джианну Марию-Оноре, Бьянку Беллу, Наталью Даймент и Капри. Дианна погибла в катастрофе вместе с отцом.

В сети создали хэштег #girldad, по которому родители делятся своими семейными фотографиями.

I love both of my boys, but having a daughter just hits different! #girldad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3gyG7icjkP — Chad Scott (@coachchad_scott) January 28, 2020

As #girldad is trending in honor of Kobe’s love for his daughters…. heres my daughter Gianna who’s affectionately known as Moana… she is the light of my life….#girldad pic.twitter.com/0AmCLpSGkv — Te Pahau (@Te_Pahau) January 28, 2020

So So So glad to see #girldad trend. In this day of male bashing there’s never any credit given to those of us treating women the right way and raising our little girls to be women ready to take on anything life can throw at them. Love my girls. pic.twitter.com/z1UyMTLVh0 — John Michael Dassel (@TigerJMD) January 28, 2020

They are my Big 3!

They are my only 3!

They are the best 3 things about me!

Lucky to be a #GirlDad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Waj7IBfvFK — Pat Chun (@pat_chun) January 29, 2020

Как сообщалось, Коби Брайант погиб в аварии вертолета в Калифорнии в воскресенье, 26 января.