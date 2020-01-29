Батько дівчинки: у мережі запустили флешмоб на честь Кобі Брайанта

Легенда НБА Кобі Брайант, який загинув в авіакатастрофі, неодноразово заявляв, що пишається бути батьком доньок.

В одному з інтерв’ю Брайант зізнався, що “якби міг, у нього було б ще 5 дівчат”.

Перед загибеллю баскетболіст виховував чотирьох дочок – Джіанну Марію-Оноре, Бьянку Беллу, Наталію Даймент і Капрі. Діанна загинула у катастрофі разом із батьком.

У мережі створили хештег #girldad, за яким батьки діляться своїми сімейними світлинами.

I love both of my boys, but having a daughter just hits different! #girldad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3gyG7icjkP — Chad Scott (@coachchad_scott) January 28, 2020

As #girldad is trending in honor of Kobe’s love for his daughters…. heres my daughter Gianna who’s affectionately known as Moana… she is the light of my life….#girldad pic.twitter.com/0AmCLpSGkv — Te Pahau (@Te_Pahau) January 28, 2020

So So So glad to see #girldad trend. In this day of male bashing there’s never any credit given to those of us treating women the right way and raising our little girls to be women ready to take on anything life can throw at them. Love my girls. pic.twitter.com/z1UyMTLVh0 — John Michael Dassel (@TigerJMD) January 28, 2020

They are my Big 3!

They are my only 3!

They are the best 3 things about me!

Lucky to be a #GirlDad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Waj7IBfvFK — Pat Chun (@pat_chun) January 29, 2020

Як повідомлялося, Кобі Брайант загинув в аварії вертольота у Каліфорнії в неділю, 26 січня.