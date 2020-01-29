PCEtLSDQndC1INC00L7QsdCw0LLQu9C10L3QsCDRgNC10LrQu9Cw0LzQvNCwIGZ1bGxzY3JlZW4gLS0hPg==
Факти / Спорт

Батько дівчинки: у мережі запустили флешмоб на честь Кобі Брайанта

Легенда НБА Кобі Брайант, який загинув в авіакатастрофі, неодноразово заявляв, що пишається бути батьком доньок.

В одному з інтерв’ю Брайант зізнався, що “якби міг, у нього було б ще 5 дівчат”.

Перед загибеллю баскетболіст виховував чотирьох дочок – Джіанну Марію-Оноре, Бьянку Беллу, Наталію Даймент і Капрі. Діанна загинула у катастрофі разом із батьком.

У мережі створили хештег #girldad, за яким батьки діляться своїми сімейними світлинами.

Як повідомлялося, Кобі Брайант загинув в аварії вертольота у Каліфорнії в неділю, 26 січня.

Фото: Getty Images

