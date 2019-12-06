Возняцки объявила о завершении карьеры после Australian Open-2020

Экс-первая ракетка мира и чемпионка Australian Open-2018, датчанка Каролин Возняцки объявила о завершении карьеры.
Последним турниром для 29-летней датской теннисистки Каролин Возняцки станет турнир серии Grand Slam – Australian Open-2020.
— Я играла тенниса на профессиональном уровне с 15 лет. Это была потрясающая первая глава моей жизни. 30 титулов WTA, звание первой ракетки мира на протяжении 71 недели, победа на Итоговом турнире, три Олимпиады, звание знаменосца на Играх и победа на Australian Open 2018 – я достигла всего, о чем могла мечтать.
Я объявляю, что завершу карьеру после Australian Open в январе. Это никак не связано с моим здоровьем, это не прощание, – написала Возняцки в Instagram.
I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you! Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!
Также теннисистка поблагодарила за поддержку болельщикам, друзьям, спонсорам, своей команде и семье.
В данный момент Каролин занимает 37-е место в рейтинге WTA.
К слову, в начале декабря бывшая шестая ракетка мира Суарес-Наварро сделала каминг-аут.
Фото: Caroline Wozniacki