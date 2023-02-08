Ми використовуємо cookies, щоб проаналізувати та покращити роботу нашого сайту, персоналізувати рекламу.
Появились спутниковые снимки с последствиями землетрясения в Турции

Бедрак Виктория, редактор ленты
Компания Maxar Technologies опубликовала спутниковые снимки, на которых видны последствия землетрясения в Турции.

Соответствующие фотографии опубликованы в Twitter.

На них изображен город Ислахие 4 октября 2022 и 7 февраля 2023 года. На фото видны разрушенные дома и поваленные деревья.

6 февраля в Турции и Сирии произошли мощные землетрясения унесшие жизни более 6000 человек.

Фото: Maxar

