Появились спутниковые снимки с последствиями землетрясения в Турции

Компания Maxar Technologies опубликовала спутниковые снимки, на которых видны последствия землетрясения в Турции.

Соответствующие фотографии опубликованы в Twitter.

На них изображен город Ислахие 4 октября 2022 и 7 февраля 2023 года. На фото видны разрушенные дома и поваленные деревья.

We are working with multiple organizations to provide them with #satelliteimagery of the recent #earthquake that has devastated #Turkey & #Syria. Seen here are before (Oct 4, 2022) & after (Feb 7, 2023) images of #Islahiye, Turkey, showing collapsed buildings & rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/3c69oZFYmu — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) February 7, 2023

We will be activating our Open Data Program (https://t.co/KG4Ln7Gvck) for the powerful #earthquakes in #Turkey and #Syria. Please stay tuned for that notification. Seen here is another before (Oct 4, 2022) and after (Feb 7, 2023) view of #Islahiye, Turkey and the destruction. pic.twitter.com/jd8KakGRgb — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) February 7, 2023

Our latest images from the #earthquake in #Turkey. Weather and cloud cover have been a factor in obtaining new imagery of the affected areas. We will be releasing new imagery as we get it. Seen here is a before (Oct 4, 2022) and after (Feb 7, 2023) overview of #Islahiye, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/CAvQvjb1bZ — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) February 7, 2023

6 февраля в Турции и Сирии произошли мощные землетрясения унесшие жизни более 6000 человек.

Фото: Maxar