Факти / Світ

З’явилися супутникові знімки з наслідками землетрусу у Туреччині

Бедрак Вікторія, редакторка стрічки
Компанія Maxar Technologies опублікувала супутникові знімки, на яких видно наслідки землетрусу у Туреччині.

Відповідні світлини оприлюднені у Twitter.

На них зображено місто Іслахіє 4 жовтня 2022 року та 7 лютого 2023 року. На фото видно зруйновані будівлі та повалені дерева.

6 лютого у Туреччині та Сирії сталися потужні землетруси які забрали життя понад 6000 людей.

Фото: Maxar

