Компанія Maxar Technologies опублікувала супутникові знімки, на яких видно наслідки землетрусу у Туреччині.

Відповідні світлини оприлюднені у Twitter.

На них зображено місто Іслахіє 4 жовтня 2022 року та 7 лютого 2023 року. На фото видно зруйновані будівлі та повалені дерева.

We are working with multiple organizations to provide them with #satelliteimagery of the recent #earthquake that has devastated #Turkey & #Syria. Seen here are before (Oct 4, 2022) & after (Feb 7, 2023) images of #Islahiye, Turkey, showing collapsed buildings & rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/3c69oZFYmu — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) February 7, 2023

We will be activating our Open Data Program (https://t.co/KG4Ln7Gvck) for the powerful #earthquakes in #Turkey and #Syria. Please stay tuned for that notification. Seen here is another before (Oct 4, 2022) and after (Feb 7, 2023) view of #Islahiye, Turkey and the destruction. pic.twitter.com/jd8KakGRgb — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) February 7, 2023

Our latest images from the #earthquake in #Turkey. Weather and cloud cover have been a factor in obtaining new imagery of the affected areas. We will be releasing new imagery as we get it. Seen here is a before (Oct 4, 2022) and after (Feb 7, 2023) overview of #Islahiye, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/CAvQvjb1bZ — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) February 7, 2023

6 лютого у Туреччині та Сирії сталися потужні землетруси які забрали життя понад 6000 людей.

Фото: Maxar