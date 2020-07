View this post on Instagram

I wouldn’t be where or who I am without you guys, and I entered in Miss World Canada because I want to be an even bigger inspiration, role model and advocator for everyone. To make a change make a difference to help people to be there for people and to give back to all of you! You all know my story and I want to help people who struggle with the same things I do and even people who struggle suffer or have difficulties with others things. I want to be there for all of you and for everyone to know you always have someone in your corner who believes in you and will always be here for you