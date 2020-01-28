PCEtLSDQndC1INC00L7QsdCw0LLQu9C10L3QsCDRgNC10LrQu9Cw0LzQvNCwIGZ1bGxzY3JlZW4gLS0hPg==
Ми використовуємо cookies, щоб проаналізувати та покращити роботу нашого сайту, персоналізувати рекламу.
Продовжуючи відвідування сайту, ви надаєте згоду на використання cookies та погоджуєтесь з Політикою конфіденційності.
Погоджуюсь
ФАКТЫ iPad / iPhone ФАКТЫ Android
Факты / Спорт

В честь Коби Брайанта появляются муралы по всему миру

В честь легендарного баскетболиста Коби Брайанта, который погиб 26 января в авиакатастрофе в Калифорнии, художники создают муралы и граффити по всему миру.

Сразу после известия о трагедии, граффити с изображением спортсмена и его 13-летней дочери Джианны появились в Лос-Анджелесе, Атланте, Далласе, Венесуэле и на Филиппинах.

Читайте: Известны имена всех жертв авиакатастрофы вертолета Sikorsky S-76

Возле граффити и муралов фанаты баскетболиста оставляют цветы, свечи и атрибутику баскетбольной команды Лос-Анджелес Лейкерс, за которую Брайант отыграл 20 лет.

Коби Брайант – один из самых титулованных спортсменов в истории. Брайанту был 41 год. Вертолет баскетболиста упал неподалеку от Лос-Анджелеса в городке Калабасас.

Ранее Факты ICTV рассказывали о частном самолете Sikorsky S-76, на котором разбился Коби Брайант и еще восемь человек на борту.

Скриншот видео: Reuters

Теги: ,
Если вы нашли ошибку, пожалуйста, выделите фрагмент текста и нажмите Ctrl+Enter.
Загружается…
Загружается…

Загрузка
Следующая новость

РЕГИСТРАЦИЯ

Войти с помощью данных

Забыли пароль?

Восстановить пароль

Войдите через социальные сети

Вверх Вверх
Вверх

    Нашли ошибку в тексте?

    Ошибка