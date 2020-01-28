В честь Коби Брайанта появляются муралы по всему миру

В честь легендарного баскетболиста Коби Брайанта, который погиб 26 января в авиакатастрофе в Калифорнии, художники создают муралы и граффити по всему миру.

Сразу после известия о трагедии, граффити с изображением спортсмена и его 13-летней дочери Джианны появились в Лос-Анджелесе, Атланте, Далласе, Венесуэле и на Филиппинах.

Возле граффити и муралов фанаты баскетболиста оставляют цветы, свечи и атрибутику баскетбольной команды Лос-Анджелес Лейкерс, за которую Брайант отыграл 20 лет.

The veteran painter/graffiti artist @JulesMuck (muckrock on IG) created this stunning Kobe/GiGi piece on Sunday at Pickford Market in mid-city LA. Just wow. (via muckrock and Pickford Market on IG) pic.twitter.com/LEabFE2ZJL — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) January 27, 2020

Beautiful tribute: The #Lakers have set up a massive mural at their practice facility for fans to come express their emotions for Kobe @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/AoXo3jpcqr — Nikki Kay (@NikkiKaySN1) January 27, 2020

A mural is underway at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark in honor of NBA star, @kobebryant. The City of Atlanta joins the world in mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and all the other passengers on board. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends. pic.twitter.com/H4SPeHZkMk — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) January 27, 2020

After the crash a Dallas artist starts a mural of Kobe Bryant and little GiGi at a local gym near S Lamar. pic.twitter.com/UjRLMH75Tj — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) January 27, 2020

The pain of Kobe’s death is without borders. This is the famed Tenement basketball court in Manila today, where work is still ongoing on a tribute mural. The hand-painted court is surrounded by candles and personal tributes. Amazing work by @IamMikeSwift and his team. pic.twitter.com/BE4ynZ4lju — Wayne Drehs (@espnWD) January 27, 2020

Fans in Los Angeles gather in front of a Kobe Bryant mural, putting post-it notes on the wall and flowers on the ground in memory of the Black Mamba. pic.twitter.com/Cg7CoFADsj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 26, 2020

Fans are leaving notes for Kobe on his mural, Genesse and Fairfax pic.twitter.com/FJ6XOvBFy1 — Jennifer Swann (@jenn_swann) January 26, 2020

A fan pays respects at a mural depicting Kobe Bryant in downtown LA after word of the Lakers star’s death in a helicopter crash (Photo: AP) pic.twitter.com/93EK9rLypW — WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) January 27, 2020

Fans of Kobe Bryant offer flowers and dedication to a tribute wall in the newly inaugurated Kobe-inspired basketball court in Karuhatan, Valenzuela. The court was inaugurated by Rep Eric Martinez yesterday, just hours before Kobe’s death. @PhilippineStar pic.twitter.com/nTFRHACYCh — Marc Jayson Cayabyab (@mjaysoncayabyab) January 27, 2020

Коби Брайант – один из самых титулованных спортсменов в истории. Брайанту был 41 год. Вертолет баскетболиста упал неподалеку от Лос-Анджелеса в городке Калабасас.

Ранее Факты ICTV рассказывали о частном самолете Sikorsky S-76, на котором разбился Коби Брайант и еще восемь человек на борту.

Скриншот видео: Reuters