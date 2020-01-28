PCEtLSDQndC1INC00L7QsdCw0LLQu9C10L3QsCDRgNC10LrQu9Cw0LzQvNCwIGZ1bGxzY3JlZW4gLS0hPg==
Факти / Спорт

На честь Кобі Брайанта з’являються мурали по всьому світу

На честь легендарного баскетболіста Кобі Брайанта, який загинув 26 січня в авіакатастрофі в Каліфорнії, художники створюють мурали та графіті по всьому світу.

Одразу після звістки про трагедію, графіті із зображенням спортсмена та його 13-річної доньки Джіанни з’явилися у Лос-Анджелесі, Атланті, Далласі, Венесуелі та на Філіппінах.

Під графіті та муралами фанати баскетболіста залишають квіти, свічки та атрибутику баскетбольної команди Лос-Анджелес Лейкерс, за яку Брайант відіграв 20 років.

Кобі Брайант – один з найтитулованіших спортсменів в історії. Брайанту був 41 рік. Вертоліт баскетболіста впав неподалік Лос-Анджелеса в містечку Калабасас.

Скріншот відео: Reuters

