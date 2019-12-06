Возняцкі оголосила про завершення кар’єри після Australian Open-2020

Екс-перша ракетка світу та чемпіонка Australian Open-2018, датчанка Каролін Возняцкі оголосила про завершення кар’єри.
Останнім турніром для 29-річної данської тенісистки Каролін Возняцкі стане турнір серії Grand Slam – Australian Open-2020.
— Я грала в теніс на професійному рівні з 15 років. Це була приголомшлива перша глава мого життя. 30 титулів WTA, звання першої ракетки світу впродовж 71 тижня, перемога на Підсумковому турнірі, три Олімпіади, звання прапороносця на Іграх і перемога на Australian Open 2018 року – я досягла всього, про що могла мріяти.
Я оголошую, що завершу кар’єру після Australian Open в січні. Це ніяк не пов’язано з моїм здоров’ям, це не прощання, – написала Возняцкі в Instagram.
I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you! Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!
Також тенісистка подякувала за підтримку вболівальникам, друзям, спонсорам, своїй команді та родині.
Наразі Каролін посідає 37-е місце в рейтингу WTA.
До речі, на початку грудня колишня шоста ракетка світу Суарес-Наварро зробила камінг-аут.
