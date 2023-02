Leopard, Challenger та Abrams буде багато: Резніков про танкову коаліцію

Зараз дивляться

It’s official: The tank coalition for Ukraine has been born and is actively growing. Soon, we will happily welcome Leopards, Challengers and Abrams on the Ukrainian ground. A lot of them.

Pullover — thanks to @Deepstate_UA for its work and creativity! pic.twitter.com/qHKxdUZ87t

— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 3, 2023