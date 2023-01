Зараз дивляться

Russia won 71 medals in Tokyo Olympics. 45 of them were won by athletes who are also members of the Central Sports Club of the Russian Army. The army that commits atrocities, kills, rapes, and loots. This is whom the ignorant IOC wants to put under white flag allowing to compete.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) January 30, 2023