Президент США Джо Байден заявил, что и дальше будет поддерживать Украину и украинцев.

Two months after Putin launched an unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine, Kyiv still stands. President Zelenskyy and his democratically-elected government remain in power.

We will continue to support Ukrainians in their fight to defend their homeland.

— President Biden (@POTUS) April 24, 2022